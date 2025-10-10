

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' industrial output stalled in August after falling in the previous two months, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



Industrial production remained flat on an annual basis in August, following a 0.8 percent decrease in July.



Production contracted in just over half of the underlying sectors, the agency said.



Output related to the repair and installation of machines alone advanced by 11.3 percent, and that of rubber and plastic grew 7.3 percent. This was offset by a 6.2 percent fall in means of transport and a 4.9 percent contraction in the production of metal products.



On a monthly basis, industrial production climbed 1.7 percent.



Separate official data showed that the annual export growth eased markedly to 0.4 percent in August from 2.0 percent in July. Exports of minerals, metal products, and transport equipment were particularly high, while exports of food and luxury goods, machinery, and electrical equipment were lower than a year earlier.



