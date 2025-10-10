UAE-based Ignite has bought Engie Energy Access, creating Africa's largest off-grid solar and minigrid operator, serving 15 million people.From pv magazine France French energy group Engie has sold its off-grid energy business in Africa to UAE-based Ignite for an undisclosed sum. Ignite, based in Abu Dhabi since early 2025 and partnered with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, acquired Engie Energy Access (EEA), Engie's arm for solar minigrid projects across Africa. The new entity, named Ignite Energy Access, becomes the continent's largest off-grid electrification company, serving 15 million ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...