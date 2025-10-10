Anzeige
Freitag, 10.10.2025
WKN: A1JE1C | ISIN: GB00B65TLW28 | Ticker-Symbol:
PR Newswire
10.10.2025 11:12 Uhr
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - CORRECTION: Dividend Declaration

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - CORRECTION: Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10

The Diverse Income Trust plc
(the "Company")

This announcement is a correction of the announcement released on 9 October 2025, timed at 16:37. The deadline to elect for the Dividend Reinvestment Plan was incorrectly stated in the original announcement. This has now been corrected in the announcement below.

The Company aims to provide shareholders with an attractive and growing level of dividends coupled with capital growth over the long term. The Company has a distinctive strategy, invested across a diverse and multicap portfolio. Since launch, the Company's ordinary dividends have been on an unbroken upward trend.

Reflecting the ongoing success and resilience of the underlying portfolio holdings, the Company has today declared a first interim dividend of 1.05 pence per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ending 31 May 2026 (2025: 1.00p), payable on 27 February 2026 to shareholders on the register on 19 December 2025. The ex-dividend date will be 18 December 2025.

The Company operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), which is managed by its registrar, MUFG Corporate Markets. For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the deadline to elect for the DRIP is 6 February 2026.

The Board expects at least to maintain the total full year dividend, if necessary making use of revenue reserves.

10 October 2025

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


