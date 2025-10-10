

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production declined more-than-expected in August, and at the steepest pace in eight months, the statistical office ISTAT reported Friday.



Industrial output contracted 2.4 percent month-on-month in August, in contrast to the 0.4 percent increase in July. The expected fall was 0.4 percent.



Further, this was the sharpest decrease since December 2024, when production shrank 2.7 percent.



Production of intermediate and consumer goods fell 1.2 percent in each case, and capital goods output was 2.2 percent lower. Energy production was also down by 0.6 percent.



Compared to last year, calendar-adjusted industrial production logged a decline of 2.7 percent, reversing a 0.9 percent recovery in July.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial output fell markedly by 5.7 percent versus a 0.9 percent rise a month ago.



