

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold recovered some ground on Friday, after having fallen 2 percent in the previous session, the most since August, due to profit taking amid easing tensions in the Middle East.



Spot gold rose half a percent to $3,996.35 an ounce in European trade, while U.S. gold futures were up 1 percent at $4,011.



Bullion eyed on eighth weekly gain as France's political and economic crisis deepened, and the U.S. government shutdown entered its ninth day, with Republicans and Democrats continuing to trade blame over the budget standoff.



The dollar dipped after a four-day rally took it to its strongest level since July. The University of Michigan's preliminary readings on consumer sentiment and inflation expectations for October may garner some attention later in the day after alternative jobs data from private firms indicated a cooling U.S. labor market.



The September jobs report - which was scheduled to be released last Friday - has been delayed by the U.S. government shutdown.



Media reports suggest that the Bureau of Labor Statistics is calling back some employees to produce the Consumer Price Index for September.



President Trump said Democrats are 'using health care as a cudgel' and again threatened to cut programs if the shutdown doesn't end.



