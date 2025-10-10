New shares in Nexcom A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 13 October 2025. New shares are issued due to conversion of debt and directed issue.
|Name:
|Nexcom
|ISIN:
|DK0061417144
|Short name:
|NEXCOM
|Number of shares before change:
|22,631,932 shares
|Change:
|1,715,737 shares (conversion of debt)
1,569,649 shares (directed issue)
|Number of shares after change:
|24,968,329 shares
|Price:
|DKK 2.529
|Face value:
|DKK 0.50
|Orderbook ID:
|213765
For further information, please contact Certified Adviser: Kapital Partner A/S
© 2025 GlobeNewswire