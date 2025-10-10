New shares in Nexcom A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 13 October 2025. New shares are issued due to conversion of debt and directed issue.

Name: Nexcom ISIN: DK0061417144 Short name: NEXCOM Number of shares before change: 22,631,932 shares Change: 1,715,737 shares (conversion of debt)

1,569,649 shares (directed issue) Number of shares after change: 24,968,329 shares Price: DKK 2.529 Face value: DKK 0.50 Orderbook ID: 213765

For further information, please contact Certified Adviser: Kapital Partner A/S