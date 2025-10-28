Nexcom A/S: Financial Report Q3 2025

FINANCIAL REPORT Q1-Q3 2025 [January 1st - September 30th, 2025]

The report has not been audited.

Copenhagen October 28th, 2025

Q3 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Extraordinary General Meeting held with new Chairman of the Board of Directors, Kim Mikkelsen, appointed and with further appointment of Dansk Revision as auditor.

ABG Sundal Collier was appointed as liquidity provider for Nexcom A/S' shares traded on Nasdaq First North Copenhagen.

A capital increase carried through in August 2025 has been successfully completed and resulted in new shares issued at a share price of DKK 2.53 of an amount of MDKK 5.9 based on both conversion of debt and cash injection, increasing the amount of shares from 22.6m to 25.0m.

Revenue Growth: Q1-Q3 2025 revenue increased by 9%, to MDKK 6.2 from MDKK 5.7 last year, primarily driven by an increase in the annual recurring revenue.

Staff costs in Q1-Q3 increased by MDKK 1.5 due to the team additions previously announced with the aim of improving the operation and strengthening the organization. These improvements will result in a lower cost base and therefore cost reductions in the future.

Other external costs in Q1-Q3 2025 went up from MDKK 4.8 last year to MDKK 5.5, mainly driven by one-offs in recruitment and consultancy costs.

EBITDA in Q1-Q3 2025 decreased by MDKK 1.7 from MDKK -5.4 last year to MDKK -7.1, mainly due to the organizational changes mentioned above.

Customer retention: A single business unit in a global agreement has decided to discontinue our services, impacting ARR negatively.

VIBE successfully launched across partner networks in Q3 2025.



EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

Adjusted guidance for 2025: Expected revenue between MDKK 8 and MDKK 11 and EBITDA between MDKK -9 and MDKK -6.

Contract for taxi booking VIBE entered with Hreyfill on Iceland.

DISCLAIMER

This report contains forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations. All statements about the future are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, and many factors can lead to actual results and developments that differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Rolf Adamson | CEO

Phone: +45 4576 4820

E-mail: press@nexcomglobal.com

COMPANY

Nexcom A/S

Toldbodgade 59B, K9

1253 København K

Tlf. +45 4576 4820

www.nexcomglobal.com

CERTIFIED ADVISOR

Kapital Partner A/S

Ewaldsgade 9

2200 København N

Tlf. + 45 8988 7846

www.kapitalpartner.dk

INCOME STATEMENT Q1-Q3 2024 [January 1st - September 30th, 2025]

The report has not been audited.

TDKK Q1-Q3 2024 Q1-Q3 2025 Revenue 5,687 6,195 TOTAL REVENUE 5,687 6,195 Personnel 6,329 7,820 Other external costs 4,779 5,454 EBITDA -5,421 -7,079 Depreciation 2,846 2,285 EBIT -8,267 -9,364 Financial expenses 9,101 4,295 PROFIT/LOSS BEFORE TAX -17,368 -13,659 Tax 0 -15 PROFIT/LOSS AFTER TAX -17,368 -13,674

Number of employees 12 Outstanding shares 24,968,329 Earnings per share (DKK) -0.55

CASHFLOW STATEMENT Q1-Q3 2025 [January 1st - September 30th, 2025]

The report has not been audited.

TDKK Q1-Q3 2024 Q1-Q3 2025 Profit/loss before financial items and tax (EBIT) -8,267 -9,364 Depreciation and amortization 2,846 2,285 Adjustment for other non-cash items -645 485 CASH FLOW FROM PRIMARY ACTIVITIES -6,067 -6,594 Financial income received -3 7 Financial costs paid -366 -403 Other operating effects 0 1,217 Income taxes paid/received 0 0 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATION ACTIVITIES -6,435 -5,773 Payments for intangible assets -699 -841 CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES -699 -841 Proceeds from capital increase 2,300 5,909 Proceeds from loans 6,028 1,700 Repayment of loans -915 -896 CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 7,412 6,713 NET CASH FLOW FOR THE PERIOD 278 99

TDKK Q1-Q3 2024 Q1-Q3 2025 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year -105 -103 Net cash flow for the year 278 99 Exchange rate adjustments on cash/cash equivalents 0 0 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 173 -4

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY Q3 2025 [September 30th, 2025]

The report has not been audited.

TDKK Q3-2024 Q3-2025 ASSETS Intangible assets 12,762 10,064 Material assets 24 298 Deposits 50 52 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 12,836 10,414 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 5,878 7,023 TOTAL ASSETS 18,714 17,437

TDKK Q3-2024 Q3-2025 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Share capital 9,860 12,484 Capital increase 3,578 4,741 Foreign currency translation reserve 693 1,616 Retained earnings -20,791 -19,080 EQUITY -6,660 -239 Long-term liabilities 3,222 3,628 Short-term liabilities 16,886 9,588 Other debt 5,266 4,460 LIABILITIES 25,374 17,676 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 18,714 17,437

The company's total assets amount to MDKK 17.4 as per September 30th, 2025.

EQUITY STATEMENT Q1-Q3 2025 [January1st - September 30th, 2025]

The report has not been audited.

TDKK Share Capital Share premium Reserve for foreign currency translation Retained earnings Equity Equity January 1st, 2025 11,316 - -1,236 -5,406 4,674 Capital increase 1,168 4,741 - - 5,909 Exchange rate adjustment - - 2,852 - 2,852 Profit/loss for the period - - - -13,674 -13,674 EQUITY SEPTEMBER 30th, 2025 12,484 4,741 1,616 -19,080 -239

The company's equity totals MDKK -0.2 as per September 30th, 2025.

MANAGEMENT STATEMENT Q1-Q3 2025 [January 1st - September 30th, 2025]

The Board of Directors and Management have today considered and approved this interim financial report of Nexcom A/S. The interim financial report has not been audited or reviewed by the company's independent auditors.

The interim financial report for the first three quarters of 2025 has been prepared in accordance with the provision of the Danish Financial Statements Act for Accounting Class B with the option of certain principles for Accounting Class C and additional disclosure requirements for companies admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those applied in the annual report 2024.

In our opinion the accounting policies applied are appropriate to the effect that the interim financial report gives a true and fair view of the company's assets, liabilities, cashflow and financial position on September 30th, 2025. Furthermore, in our opinion, the Management review gives a true and fair view of the development in the activities and the financial situation, the financial result for the period and the financial position of the company, Nexcom.

Risks and uncertainties have not changed in relation to the conditions mentioned in the company description prepared in connection with Nexcom share listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Copenhagen.

Copenhagen October 28th, 2025

MANAGEMENT

Rolf Adamson

CEO

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Kim Mikkelsen

Chairman

Charlotte Enlund

Christian Hein

Thomas Krogh Skou