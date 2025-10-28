Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Atomkraft feiert Comeback: Uran wird wieder zum strategischen Rohstoff - Anleger stehen Schlange
WKN: A2QPFW | ISIN: DK0061417144 | Ticker-Symbol: 8XT
Frankfurt
28.10.25 | 15:29
0,302 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXCOM A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXCOM A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2025 17:45 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nexcom A/S: Financial Report Q3 2025

FINANCIAL REPORT Q1-Q3 2025 [January 1st - September 30th, 2025]

The report has not been audited.

Copenhagen October 28th, 2025

Q3 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Extraordinary General Meeting held with new Chairman of the Board of Directors, Kim Mikkelsen, appointed and with further appointment of Dansk Revision as auditor.
  • ABG Sundal Collier was appointed as liquidity provider for Nexcom A/S' shares traded on Nasdaq First North Copenhagen.
  • A capital increase carried through in August 2025 has been successfully completed and resulted in new shares issued at a share price of DKK 2.53 of an amount of MDKK 5.9 based on both conversion of debt and cash injection, increasing the amount of shares from 22.6m to 25.0m.
  • Revenue Growth: Q1-Q3 2025 revenue increased by 9%, to MDKK 6.2 from MDKK 5.7 last year, primarily driven by an increase in the annual recurring revenue.
  • Staff costs in Q1-Q3 increased by MDKK 1.5 due to the team additions previously announced with the aim of improving the operation and strengthening the organization. These improvements will result in a lower cost base and therefore cost reductions in the future.
  • Other external costs in Q1-Q3 2025 went up from MDKK 4.8 last year to MDKK 5.5, mainly driven by one-offs in recruitment and consultancy costs.
  • EBITDA in Q1-Q3 2025 decreased by MDKK 1.7 from MDKK -5.4 last year to MDKK -7.1, mainly due to the organizational changes mentioned above.
  • Customer retention: A single business unit in a global agreement has decided to discontinue our services, impacting ARR negatively.
  • VIBE successfully launched across partner networks in Q3 2025.


EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

  • Adjusted guidance for 2025: Expected revenue between MDKK 8 and MDKK 11 and EBITDA between MDKK -9 and MDKK -6.
  • Contract for taxi booking VIBE entered with Hreyfill on Iceland.

DISCLAIMER

This report contains forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations. All statements about the future are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, and many factors can lead to actual results and developments that differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Rolf Adamson | CEO

Phone: +45 4576 4820

E-mail: press@nexcomglobal.com

COMPANY

Nexcom A/S

Toldbodgade 59B, K9

1253 København K

Tlf. +45 4576 4820

www.nexcomglobal.com

CERTIFIED ADVISOR

Kapital Partner A/S

Ewaldsgade 9

2200 København N

Tlf. + 45 8988 7846

www.kapitalpartner.dk

INCOME STATEMENT Q1-Q3 2024 [January 1st - September 30th, 2025]

The report has not been audited.

TDKK Q1-Q3 2024 Q1-Q3 2025
Revenue5,6876,195
TOTAL REVENUE5,6876,195
Personnel6,3297,820
Other external costs4,7795,454
EBITDA-5,421-7,079
Depreciation2,8462,285
EBIT -8,267-9,364
Financial expenses9,1014,295
PROFIT/LOSS BEFORE TAX-17,368-13,659
Tax0-15
PROFIT/LOSS AFTER TAX-17,368-13,674
Number of employees12
Outstanding shares24,968,329
Earnings per share (DKK)-0.55

CASHFLOW STATEMENT Q1-Q3 2025 [January 1st - September 30th, 2025]

The report has not been audited.

TDKKQ1-Q3 2024Q1-Q3 2025
Profit/loss before financial items and tax (EBIT)-8,267-9,364
Depreciation and amortization2,8462,285
Adjustment for other non-cash items-645485
CASH FLOW FROM PRIMARY ACTIVITIES-6,067-6,594
Financial income received-37
Financial costs paid-366-403
Other operating effects01,217
Income taxes paid/received00
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATION ACTIVITIES-6,435-5,773
Payments for intangible assets-699-841
CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES-699-841
Proceeds from capital increase2,3005,909
Proceeds from loans6,0281,700
Repayment of loans-915-896
CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES7,4126,713
NET CASH FLOW FOR THE PERIOD27899
TDKKQ1-Q3 2024Q1-Q3 2025
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year-105-103
Net cash flow for the year27899
Exchange rate adjustments on cash/cash equivalents00
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD173-4

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY Q3 2025 [September 30th, 2025]

The report has not been audited.

TDKKQ3-2024Q3-2025
ASSETS
Intangible assets12,76210,064
Material assets24298
Deposits5052
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS12,83610,414
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS5,8787,023
TOTAL ASSETS18,71417,437
TDKKQ3-2024Q3-2025
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Share capital9,86012,484
Capital increase3,5784,741
Foreign currency translation reserve6931,616
Retained earnings-20,791-19,080
EQUITY-6,660-239
Long-term liabilities3,2223,628
Short-term liabilities16,8869,588
Other debt5,2664,460
LIABILITIES25,37417,676
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES18,71417,437
  • The company's total assets amount to MDKK 17.4 as per September 30th, 2025.

EQUITY STATEMENT Q1-Q3 2025 [January1st - September 30th, 2025]

The report has not been audited.

TDKKShare CapitalShare premiumReserve for foreign currency translationRetained earningsEquity
Equity January 1st, 202511,316--1,236-5,4064,674
Capital increase1,1684,741--5,909
Exchange rate adjustment--2,852-2,852
Profit/loss for the period----13,674-13,674
EQUITY SEPTEMBER 30th, 202512,4844,7411,616-19,080-239
  • The company's equity totals MDKK -0.2 as per September 30th, 2025.

MANAGEMENT STATEMENT Q1-Q3 2025 [January 1st - September 30th, 2025]

The Board of Directors and Management have today considered and approved this interim financial report of Nexcom A/S. The interim financial report has not been audited or reviewed by the company's independent auditors.

The interim financial report for the first three quarters of 2025 has been prepared in accordance with the provision of the Danish Financial Statements Act for Accounting Class B with the option of certain principles for Accounting Class C and additional disclosure requirements for companies admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those applied in the annual report 2024.

In our opinion the accounting policies applied are appropriate to the effect that the interim financial report gives a true and fair view of the company's assets, liabilities, cashflow and financial position on September 30th, 2025. Furthermore, in our opinion, the Management review gives a true and fair view of the development in the activities and the financial situation, the financial result for the period and the financial position of the company, Nexcom.

Risks and uncertainties have not changed in relation to the conditions mentioned in the company description prepared in connection with Nexcom share listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Copenhagen.

Copenhagen October 28th, 2025

MANAGEMENT

Rolf Adamson

CEO

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Kim Mikkelsen
Chairman

Charlotte Enlund

Christian Hein

Thomas Krogh Skou

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
