Nexcom A/S: Financial Report H1 2025 January 1 - June 30, 2025

The report has not been audited.
Financial Report H1 2025 - Nexcom keeps growing with a 26% Revenue Growth
HIGHLIGHTS
- Revenue Growth: The H1 2025 revenue increased by 26%, to MDKK 4.8 from MDKK 3.8 last year, primarily driven by an increase in the annual recurring revenue.
- Major contract signed with Norlys for our quality solution, RevealCX, making the combined annual contract value of Norlys more than MDKK 2 in total.
- Customer Retention: All outstanding contracts renewed in H1, maintaining high loyalty.
- Launched innovative next-generation voice AI solution VIBE, supporting natural language fluency in 7+ languages.
- Global Partnerships: Partner agreements with Autocab and Cabtreasure extend VIBE availability to 2,500+ cab companies worldwide.
- Commercial Launch of VIBE to be rolled out in Q3 2025 across partner networks.
- Staff costs in H1 increased from MDKK 4.3 last year to MDKK 5.1 due to the team additions announced previously this year.
- Other external costs in H1 2025 went up from MDKK 3.1 last year to MDKK 4.1, mainly driven by one-offs in recruitment and consultancy cost.
- EBITDA in H1 2025 decreased from MDKK -3.6 last year to MDKK -4.3, due to investments in the new agreements.
MANAGEMENT REMARKS
The Company has been informed by Torben Haase of his decision to step down from the Board of Directors. Mr. Haase will continue to serve on the Board until the extraordinary shareholders meeting on 5 February 2025, at which time a replacement will be proposed and announced. Reference is made to the separate company announcement for further details.
Disclaimer
This report contains forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations. All statements about the future are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, and many factors can lead to actual results and developments that differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.
FURTHER INFORMATION
Rolf Adamson | CEO
Phone: +45 45 76 48 20
E-mail: press@nexcomglobal.com
COMPANY CERTIFIED ADVISOR
Nexcom A/S Kapital Partner A/S
INCOME STATEMENT H1 2025 [January 1st - June 30th, 2025]
|TDKK
|H1-2025
|H1-2024
|Revenue
|4,826
|3,831
|TOTAL REVENUE
|4,826
|3,831
|Personnel
|-5,116
|-4,338
|Other external costs
|-4,052
|-3,068
|EBITDA
|-4,342
|-3,575
|Depreciation
|-1,527
|-1,900
|EBIT
|-5,869
|-5,475
|Financial expenses
|3,978
|306
|PROFIT/LOSS BEFORE TAX
|-9,847
|-5,169
|Tax
|16
|0
|PROFIT/LOSS AFTER TAX
|-9,863
|-5,169
|Number of employees
|12
|Outstanding shares
|22,631,932
|Earnings pr, share (DKK)
|-0.44
- The revenue amounts to MDKK 4.8 and was up 26% vs. same period last year mainly due to a higher customer base having a positive impact.
- Fixed costs up MDKK 1.8 due to new hirings, costs related to this and other consultancy costs.
- EBITDA represents a loss of MDKK 4.3.
- Financial expenses are mainly impacted by unrealized exchange rate adjustments due to a significant drop in the USD currency.
CASHFLOW STATEMENT H1 2025 [January 1st - June 30th, 2025]
|TDKK
|H1-2025
|H1-2024
|Profit/loss before financial items and tax (EBIT)
|-5,869
|-5,475
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,527
|1,899
|Adjustment for other non-cash items
|1,078
|427
|CASH FLOW FROM PRIMARY ACTIVITIES
|-3,265
|-3,149
|Financial income received
|4
|0
|Financial costs paid
|-274
|-268
|Other operating effects
|1,716
|-34
|Income taxes paid/received
|0
|0
|CASH FLOW FROM OPERATION ACTIVITIES
|-1,819
|-3,451
|Payments for intangible assets
|-608
|-466
|CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|-608
|-466
|Proceeds from capital increase
|0
|0
|Proceeds from loans
|3,200
|4,750
|Repayment of loans
|-791
|-672
|CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|2,409
|4,078
|NET CASH FLOW FOR THE PERIOD
|-17
|161
|TDKK
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
|-103
|453
|Net cash flow for the year
|-17
|-76
|Exchange rate adjustments on cash/cash equivalents
|0
|0
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
|-120
|377
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY H1 2025 [January1st-June30th, 2025]
|TDKK
|H1-2025
|H1-2024
|ASSETS
|Intangible assets
|10,590
|13,721
|Material assets
|302
|29
|Deposits
|52
|50
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|10,944
|13,800
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|8,103
|6,480
|TOTAL ASSETS
|19,047
|20,280
|TDKK
|H1-2025
|H1-2024
|LIABILITIES
|Share capital
|11,316
|9,402
|Capital increase
|0
|0
|Retained earnings
|-15,269
|-8,125
|Foreign currency translation reserve
|1,564
|-603
|EQUITY
|-2,389
|674
|Long-term liabilities
|1,911
|3,983
|Short-term liabilities
|12,890
|13,759
|Other debt
|6,635
|1,864
|LIABILITIES
|21,436
|19,606
|TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|19,047
|20,280
The company's total assets amount to MDKK 19.0 as of June 30th, 2025.
EQUITY STATEMENT H1 2025 [January1st-June30th, 2025]
|TDKK
|Share Capital
|Share premium
|Reserve for foreign currency translation
|Retained earnings
|Equity
|Equity January 1, 2025
|11,316
|-
|-1,236
|-5,406
|4,674
|Exchange rate adjustment
|-
|-
|2,800
|-
|2,800
|Profit/loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-9,863
|-9,863
|EQUITY JUNE 30, 2025
|11,316
|-
|1,564
|-15,269
|-2,389
- The company's equity totals MDKK -2.4 as of June 30th, 2025.
MANAGEMENT STATEMENT H1 2025 [January 1st - June 30th, 2025]
The Board of Directors and Management have today considered and approved the interim financial report of Nexcom A/S for the first half year of 2025. The interim financial report has not been audited or reviewed by the company's independent auditors.
The interim financial report for the first half year of 2025 has been prepared in accordance with the provision of the Danish Financial Statements Act for Accounting Class B with the option of certain principles for Accounting Class C and additional disclosure requirements for companies admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those applied in the annual report 2024.
In our opinion the accounting policies applied are appropriate to the effect that the interim financial report gives a true and fair view of the company's assets, liabilities, cashflow and financial position on June 30th, 2025. Furthermore, in our opinion, the Management review gives a true and fair view of the development in the activities and the financial situation, the financial result for the period and the financial position of the company, Nexcom.
Risks and uncertainties have not changed in relation to the conditions mentioned in the company description prepared in connection with Nexcom share listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Copenhagen. The annual report 2024 and the company description is available at nexcom.dk.
Copenhagen August 21st, 2025
MANAGEMENT
Rolf Adamson
CEO
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Chairman
Torben Tindbæk Haase Christian Hein Nielsen Charlotte Josefine Enlund
Thomas Krogh Skou
Contact information:
For more information and/or to arrange an interview with CEO Rolf Adamson, please contact Gerdur Dora Adalsteinsdottir, Communications email: press@nexcomglobal.com.
Certified advisor:
Kapital Partner A/S
Ewaldsgade 7-9
2000 Copenhagen N.
Tlf. + 45 8988 7846
www.kapitalpartner.dk
Nexcom is a Danish-based SaaS company with a compelling purpose of helping companies of all shapes and sizes deliver consistent, high-standard service experiences to their customers. We design and deliver big data-driven, AI-powered software platforms that enable companies to automate routine tasks, monitor agent and system performance, and become more time-efficient. We help improve productivity, gain more operational knowledge, make informed decisions, and ultimately deliver better service.
Nexcom: Better Customer Service, Less Effort