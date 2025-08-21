Anzeige
Freitag, 22.08.2025
WKN: A2QPFW | ISIN: DK0061417144
Frankfurt
22.08.25 | 09:59
0,322 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.08.2025 20:00 Uhr
Nexcom A/S: Financial Report H1 2025 January 1 - June 30, 2025

The report has not been audited.

Financial Report H1 2025 - Nexcom keeps growing with a 26% Revenue Growth

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenue Growth: The H1 2025 revenue increased by 26%, to MDKK 4.8 from MDKK 3.8 last year, primarily driven by an increase in the annual recurring revenue.
  • Major contract signed with Norlys for our quality solution, RevealCX, making the combined annual contract value of Norlys more than MDKK 2 in total.
  • Customer Retention: All outstanding contracts renewed in H1, maintaining high loyalty.
  • Launched innovative next-generation voice AI solution VIBE, supporting natural language fluency in 7+ languages.
  • Global Partnerships: Partner agreements with Autocab and Cabtreasure extend VIBE availability to 2,500+ cab companies worldwide.
  • Commercial Launch of VIBE to be rolled out in Q3 2025 across partner networks.
  • Staff costs in H1 increased from MDKK 4.3 last year to MDKK 5.1 due to the team additions announced previously this year.
  • Other external costs in H1 2025 went up from MDKK 3.1 last year to MDKK 4.1, mainly driven by one-offs in recruitment and consultancy cost.
  • EBITDA in H1 2025 decreased from MDKK -3.6 last year to MDKK -4.3, due to investments in the new agreements.

MANAGEMENT REMARKS

The Company has been informed by Torben Haase of his decision to step down from the Board of Directors. Mr. Haase will continue to serve on the Board until the extraordinary shareholders meeting on 5 February 2025, at which time a replacement will be proposed and announced. Reference is made to the separate company announcement for further details.

Disclaimer

This report contains forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations. All statements about the future are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, and many factors can lead to actual results and developments that differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Rolf Adamson | CEO
Phone: +45 45 76 48 20

E-mail: press@nexcomglobal.com

COMPANY CERTIFIED ADVISOR

Nexcom A/S Kapital Partner A/S

INCOME STATEMENT H1 2025 [January 1st - June 30th, 2025]

The report has not been audited.

TDKKH1-2025H1-2024
Revenue4,8263,831
TOTAL REVENUE4,8263,831
Personnel-5,116-4,338
Other external costs-4,052-3,068
EBITDA-4,342-3,575
Depreciation-1,527-1,900
EBIT -5,869-5,475
Financial expenses3,978306
PROFIT/LOSS BEFORE TAX-9,847-5,169
Tax160
PROFIT/LOSS AFTER TAX-9,863-5,169
Number of employees12
Outstanding shares22,631,932
Earnings pr, share (DKK)-0.44
  • The revenue amounts to MDKK 4.8 and was up 26% vs. same period last year mainly due to a higher customer base having a positive impact.
  • Fixed costs up MDKK 1.8 due to new hirings, costs related to this and other consultancy costs.
  • EBITDA represents a loss of MDKK 4.3.
  • Financial expenses are mainly impacted by unrealized exchange rate adjustments due to a significant drop in the USD currency.

CASHFLOW STATEMENT H1 2025 [January 1st - June 30th, 2025]

The report has not been audited.

TDKKH1-2025H1-2024
Profit/loss before financial items and tax (EBIT)-5,869-5,475
Depreciation and amortization 1,527 1,899
Adjustment for other non-cash items 1,078 427
CASH FLOW FROM PRIMARY ACTIVITIES-3,265 -3,149
Financial income received 4 0
Financial costs paid-274 -268
Other operating effects 1,716 -34
Income taxes paid/received00
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATION ACTIVITIES-1,819 -3,451
Payments for intangible assets-608 -466
CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES-608-466
Proceeds from capital increase 00
Proceeds from loans3,200 4,750
Repayment of loans -791 -672
CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES2,409 4,078
NET CASH FLOW FOR THE PERIOD-17161
TDKK
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year-103453
Net cash flow for the year-17-76
Exchange rate adjustments on cash/cash equivalents00
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD-120377

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY H1 2025 [January1st-June30th, 2025]

The report has not been audited.

TDKKH1-2025H1-2024
ASSETS
Intangible assets10,59013,721
Material assets30229
Deposits5250
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS10,94413,800
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS8,1036,480
TOTAL ASSETS19,04720,280
TDKKH1-2025H1-2024
LIABILITIES
Share capital11,3169,402
Capital increase00
Retained earnings-15,269-8,125
Foreign currency translation reserve1,564-603
EQUITY-2,389674
Long-term liabilities1,9113,983
Short-term liabilities12,89013,759
Other debt6,6351,864
LIABILITIES21,43619,606
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES19,04720,280

The company's total assets amount to MDKK 19.0 as of June 30th, 2025.

EQUITY STATEMENT H1 2025 [January1st-June30th, 2025]

The report has not been audited.

TDKKShare CapitalShare premiumReserve for foreign currency translationRetained earningsEquity
Equity January 1, 202511,316--1,236-5,4064,674
Exchange rate adjustment--2,800-2,800
Profit/loss for the period----9,863-9,863
EQUITY JUNE 30, 202511,316-1,564-15,269-2,389
  • The company's equity totals MDKK -2.4 as of June 30th, 2025.

MANAGEMENT STATEMENT H1 2025 [January 1st - June 30th, 2025]

The report has not been audited.

The Board of Directors and Management have today considered and approved the interim financial report of Nexcom A/S for the first half year of 2025. The interim financial report has not been audited or reviewed by the company's independent auditors.

The interim financial report for the first half year of 2025 has been prepared in accordance with the provision of the Danish Financial Statements Act for Accounting Class B with the option of certain principles for Accounting Class C and additional disclosure requirements for companies admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those applied in the annual report 2024.

In our opinion the accounting policies applied are appropriate to the effect that the interim financial report gives a true and fair view of the company's assets, liabilities, cashflow and financial position on June 30th, 2025. Furthermore, in our opinion, the Management review gives a true and fair view of the development in the activities and the financial situation, the financial result for the period and the financial position of the company, Nexcom.

Risks and uncertainties have not changed in relation to the conditions mentioned in the company description prepared in connection with Nexcom share listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Copenhagen. The annual report 2024 and the company description is available at nexcom.dk.

Copenhagen August 21st, 2025

MANAGEMENT

Rolf Adamson

CEO

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chairman

Torben Tindbæk Haase Christian Hein Nielsen Charlotte Josefine Enlund

Thomas Krogh Skou

Contact information:

For more information and/or to arrange an interview with CEO Rolf Adamson, please contact Gerdur Dora Adalsteinsdottir, Communications email: press@nexcomglobal.com.

Certified advisor:
Kapital Partner A/S
Ewaldsgade 7-9
2000 Copenhagen N.
Tlf. + 45 8988 7846
www.kapitalpartner.dk

Nexcom is a Danish-based SaaS company with a compelling purpose of helping companies of all shapes and sizes deliver consistent, high-standard service experiences to their customers. We design and deliver big data-driven, AI-powered software platforms that enable companies to automate routine tasks, monitor agent and system performance, and become more time-efficient. We help improve productivity, gain more operational knowledge, make informed decisions, and ultimately deliver better service.

Nexcom: Better Customer Service, Less Effort


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
