

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index declined in August as both the industrial and construction sectors experienced decreases, Statistics Austria reported Friday.



The production index fell 2.3 percent month-on-month in August, in contrast to the 1.8 percent increase in July.



Industrial production dropped 2.7 percent and construction output was down 1.0 percent in August.



The monthly fall was primarily driven by a 20.3 percent fall in consumer non-durable goods and a 4.3 percent drop in energy output. Capital goods output also decreased by 0.2 percent.



However, these declines were partially offset by growth in consumer durable and intermediate goods, which grew 14.1 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



On a yearly basis, growth in the production index eased to 0.8 percent from 3.2 percent in July.



