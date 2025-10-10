

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Friday with investors largely making cautious moves amid political uncertainty, and a lack of significant news on the corporate and economic front.



French President Emmanuel Macron has called a meeting of the country's mainstream political parties today ahead of a self-imposed deadline to name a new prime minister.



The benchmark CAC 40, moving in a tight band between 8,037.16 and 8,082.53, was down slightly at 8,040.63 a few minutes ago.



Kering is gaining about 2.5%. Dassault Systemes is up nearly 1.5%, while Carrefour, Unibail Rodamco and Michelin are up 1 to 1.3%.



Stellantis is up more than 1% on reporting a 13% increase in Q3 2025 shipments.



LVMH is rising nearly 1%. Capgemini, Euronext, BNP Paribas, Hermes International, Pernod Ricard, Bureau Veritas, Publicis Groupe and Credit Agricole are up with moderate gains.



Among the losers, ArcelorMittal is down 2.7% and Thales is lower by nearly 2%, while Safran, Legrand and Airbus are down 0.8 to 1%.



TotalEnergies, Schneider Electric, Eurofins Scientific, Edenred and Societe Generale are down 0.4 to 0.6%.



