

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation eased as initially estimated in September to the lowest level in five months, the latest data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.3 percent year-over-year in September, slower than the 2.5 percent increase in August. That was in line with the flash data published on October 6.



Further, this was the weakest inflation since April, when prices had risen 1.8 percent.



The annual price growth in food, alcohol, and tobacco softened to 2.7 percent from 4.7 percent. Inflation based on housing and utilities remained stable at 2.0 percent, while clothing and footwear prices dropped 1.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.6 percent, as estimated.



