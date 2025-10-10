

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The Israeli military said that as part of the first phase of the 20-point Gaza peace plan, a ceasefire has come into effect in the war-torn Palestinian enclave, and that its ground forces have withdrawn to an agreed upon line.



The Israel Defense Forces spokesperson said,'Troops will continue to be present in various areas of the Gaza Strip' to 'remove any immediate threat.'



Earlier, the Israeli cabinet had ratified the first phase of the agreement put forward by President Donald Trump, under which, Hamas would release all Israeli hostages in return for hundreds of Palestinians that Israel has agreed to release .



In accordance with the clauses of the deal, within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting the agreement, Hamas must return all hostages, including those alive and the bodies of the dead.



Reports said 20 Israeli hostages are currently under Hamas' custody while more than two dozen hostages are believed to be dead.



Meanwhile, CNN reported heavy airstrikes in Khan Younis in southern Gaza Friday morning.



UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the UN and its partners were ready to 'move now,' with teams and supplies already in place to scale up food, water, medical and shelter assistance inside Gaza.



Speaking to reporters at UN Headquarters in New York, the UN chief said, 'To turn this ceasefire into real progress, we need more than the silencing of the guns.' He stressed the need for 'full, safe and sustained access for humanitarian workers' and sufficient funding for recovery efforts.



