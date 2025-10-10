

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation increased in September after easing in the previous month, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.3 percent year-over-year in September, following a 2.0 percent rise in August.



Inflation based on transportation accelerated to 2.0 percent from 0.6 percent, and that on housing and utilities rose to 1.6 percent from 1.3 percent. Meanwhile, the annual price growth of food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 5.3 percent from 5.8 percent.



Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food, slowed slightly to 2.2 percent from 2.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.1 percent in September versus a 0.7 percent decrease in August.



