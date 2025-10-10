Vision Marine Technologies Inc: Vision Marine Technologies Announces Proceeds from Real Estate Sale

Streamlines operations by allowing Nautical Ventures to consolidate its North Palm Beach locations into a single dealership and showroom

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a pioneering marine technology company, today announced the sale of the property on which a Nautical Ventures dealership is located at 300 U.S. Highway 1 in North Palm Beach, Florida. The Company intends to consolidate operations from this dealership into its neighbouring water sports showroom at 139 Shore Court, enhancing operational efficiency while continuing to serve customers in Florida - the largest recreational boating market in the United States - through its Nautical Ventures retail network.

When Vision Marine acquired Nautical Ventures in June 2025, it also obtained rights to acquire properties owned by Nautical Ventures' related parties as well as the right to receive the net proceeds from any subsequent sale of those properties to third parties.

Following repayment of the mortgage associated with the property, Vision Marine received approximately US$2 million in net proceeds, which were applied to reduce the Company's outstanding floor-plan financing. The transaction reflects Vision Marine's strategy to optimize its dealership footprint while unlocking real-estate equity and improving liquidity.

"We continue to streamline operations at Nautical Ventures," said Alexandre Mongeon, Co-Founder and CEO of Vision Marine. "By combining our neighbouring locations in North Palm Beach, we expect to realize annual savings of up to US$0.8 million without materially impacting sales. Since acquiring Nautical Ventures, we have made significant operational improvements - reducing our floor-plan balances, tightening inventory, lowering overhead, and expanding our product portfolio through new collaborations and distribution agreements, including Nimbus Boats, Hydrofin's hydrofoil technology, Taiga's electric personal watercraft, and Otter paddle products. On the technology side, we've also expanded our E-Motion integrations, most recently with dual E-Motion-equipped powerboats developed in collaboration with Sterk Boats."

Mongeon added, "This transaction reflects our continued focus on disciplined capital allocation and strategic consolidation. We are unlocking tangible value from non-core assets while positioning Vision Marine for scalable and profitable growth as we head into the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show and the upcoming retail season."

This relocation and operational optimization are part of Vision Marine's broader strategy to strengthen its digital footprint through expanded e-commerce initiatives and to accelerate the growth of its electric division. The Company continues to advance its broader strategy of aligning Nautical Ventures' retail and service network with Vision Marine's proprietary E-Motion technology platform. The upcoming Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) will serve as an opportunity to further showcase the strength of its integrated platform and expanding product offering.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) ("Vision Marine") is a disruptive marine technology company delivering premium on-water experiences across both electric and internal-combustion segments. The Company's E-Motion 180E high-voltage electric propulsion system is the first fully industrialized powertrain solution designed specifically for marine applications. Through its Nautical Ventures retail and service network, Vision Marine operates one of Florida's leading multi-brand dealership platforms, representing top recreational and water-sports brands across eight locations. Together, Vision Marine and Nautical Ventures form a connected marine ecosystem spanning technology, distribution, and after-sales services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding anticipated operational savings, strategic consolidation, and growth outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.

