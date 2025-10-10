Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 10.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
3 kritische Rohstoffe. 1 riesiges Becken. $2,26 Mrd. US-Finanzierung: Diese Aktie könnte die Nächste sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: TRAT0N | ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7 | Ticker-Symbol: 8TRA
Xetra
10.10.25 | 14:01
26,920 Euro
+0,82 % +0,220
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
TRATON SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRATON SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,86026,90014:17
26,88026,92014:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.10.2025 11:20 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TRATON SE: TRATON GROUP reports a decline in unit sales to 71,400 vehicles in the third quarter of 2025

IR release

TRATON GROUP reports a decline in unit sales to 71,400 vehicles in the third quarter of 2025

Munich, October 10, 2025 - In a persistently weak and uncertain market environment, the TRATON GROUP's unit sales declined by 16% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2025. Based on preliminary figures, a total of 71,400 vehicles were sold in the third quarter of 2025, down from 85,300 vehicles in the same quarter last year. In the first nine months of 2025, unit sales amounted to 224,500 vehicles, representing a decrease of 9%.

Unit sales of the TRATON GROUP:

Q3 2025Q3 2024Delta 9M 20259M 2024Delta
TRATON GROUP 71,40085,300-16%224,500245,400-9%
of which all-electric vehicles82053055%2,0701,13083%
- Scania Vehicles & Services21,50021,800-1%68,40074,100-8%
of which all-electric vehicles1608099%380190101%
- MAN Truck & Bus24,60019,90024%71,70069,2004%
of which all-electric vehicles29015096%1,090380184%
- International Motors13,40031,500-57%48,00066,800-28%
of which all-electric vehicles36029026%54046017%
- Volkswagen Truck & Bus11,90012,400-4%36,70035,7003%
of which all-electric vehicles1010-43%60100-42%

Percentage changes are based on unrounded figures

Scania Vehicles & Services recorded a 1% decrease in unit sales in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the previous year. In Europe, Scania benefitted from the high level of incoming orders of the past quarters. However, this was offset by decreasing unit sales in Brazil. The Brazilian market continues to be characterized by high dealer inventory levels, rising interest rates, and high inflation. This particularly affects Scania due to its focus on heavy-duty trucks. Overall unit sales for the first nine months of 2025 were down by 8%.

MAN Truck & Bus increased its unit sales by 24% in Q3 2025. Despite the ongoing weakness of the European truck market, unit sales of MAN trucks increased year-on-year. In addition, a strong performance in buses and MAN TGE vans supported the total unit sales increase. For the first nine months of 2025, MAN unit sales were up 4% year-over-year.

International Motors saw a 57% decrease in unit sales in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the exceptionally strong prior-year quarter, when a delivery backlog caused by a fire at the plant of a mirror supplier was resolved. The US truck market remains weak amidst tariff-related uncertainties and an ongoing freight recession, leading to continued caution among truck customers. For the first nine months of 2025, International's unit sales declined by 28%.

Volkswagen Truck & Bus (VWTB) recorded a 4% decrease in unit sales in the third quarter of 2025. The slowdown in the Brazilian market is now also having a greater impact on VWTB. However, the South American markets Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Peru are showing positive trends. Due to a strong first quarter, VWTB slightly increased unit sales in the first nine months of the year by 3%.

The TRATON GROUP will publish its 9M 2025 Interim Statement, which also includes more detailed information on unit sales, on October 29, 2025. It will be available here: https://ir.traton.com/en/publications/

Contact

Ursula Querette
Head of Investor Relations
M +49 152 02152400
ursula.querette@traton.com

Thomas Paschen
Investor Relations
M +49 170 9073494
thomas.paschen@traton.com

TRATON SE
Hanauer Straße 26 / 80992 Munich / Germany
www.traton.com

With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group's product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. "Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.": this intention underlines the Company's ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group's commercial growth.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.