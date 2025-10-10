DFDS A/S: September Volumes: Mixed Picture For Freight

INVESTOR NEWS no. 30 - 10 October 2025

Ferry - freight: Total volumes in September 2025 of 3.5m lane metres were 0.8% above 2024 and 1.2% lower adjusted for route changes. YTD growth rates were 0.2% and -1.2%, respectively.

North Sea volumes were on level with 2024 following stable volumes on most routes. Mediterranean volumes were below 2024 following a continued slowdown in Turkish automotive manufacturing and domestic demand as well as reduced capacity on one route in response to the competitive situation.

Channel volumes were above 2024 driven by the new Jersey routes. Baltic Sea volumes continued to be above 2024 and Strait of Gibraltar volumes were also above 2024.

For the last twelve months 2025-24, the total transported freight lane metres increased 2.3% to 41.7m from 40.7m in 2024-23. The increase was 1.2% adjusted for route changes.

Ferry - passenger: The number of passengers in September 2025 was adjusted for route changes* down 7.4% to 392k vs 2024 and the adjusted YTD growth rate was -4.1%. Higher passenger volumes in Baltic Sea were offset by mainly lower Channel volumes. The number of cars in September was 5.7% below 2024 adjusted for route changes.

For the last twelve months 2025-24, the total number of passengers decreased 14.5% to 5.5m compared to 6.4m for 2024-23. The growth rate was 0.4% adjusted for route changes.

*Adjusted for sale of Oslo-Frederikshavn-Copenhagen end October 2025, exit from Tarifa-Tanger Ville early May 2025, and addition of Jersey routes from end March 2025.

DFDS ferry volumes September Last-12-months Freight 2023 2024 2025 Change 2023 2024 2025 Change Lane metres, '000 3,320 3,475 3,502 0.8% 38,512 40,748 41,667 2.3% Passenger 2023 2024 2025 Change 2023 2024 2025 Change Passengers, '000 405 565 423 -25.0% 4,458 6,409 5,477 -14.5%

DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in our European route network enabling trade and travel in and around Europe. The October 2025 volume report is expected to be published on 6 November 2025 at around 7.30am CET.

