

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economic growth held steady in the second quarter, confirming the previous estimate, the latest data from the statistical office showed on Friday.



On an unadjusted basis, GDP rose 0.3 percent annually in the June quarter, the same as in the preceding three-month period. That was in line with the second estimate published on September 5.



The expenditure breakdown showed that final consumption expenditure of households grew 0.6 percent, and general government consumption rose by 0.2 percent. Meanwhile, gross fixed capital formation dropped 0.1 percent, and net exports showed a decline of 0.7 percent.



Meanwhile, seasonally adjusted GDP growth improved to 2.3 percent from 0.7 percent in the previous quarter. The latest expansion was revised up from 2.1 percent.



Compared to the previous quarter, Romanian GDP expanded 1.2 percent in the second quarter, following a revised flat change in the first quarter.



Separate official data showed that Romania's foreign trade deficit narrowed to EUR 2.60 billion from EUR 2.88 billion in the corresponding month last year as exports grew 3.6 percent amid a 0.5 percent fall in imports.



