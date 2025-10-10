

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) on Friday said it has agreed to acquire Orbital Therapeutics for $1.5 billion in cash.



The acquisition strengthens BMS' cell therapy portfolio,adding Orbital's RNA immunotherapy candidate OTX-201, currently in the investigational new drug (IND)-enabling stage.



BMS will also acquire Orbital's RNA platform, which uses advanced RNA engineering, delivery technology, and AI design to create long-lasting, customizable RNA therapies for a wide range of diseases.



'With the acquisition of Orbital Therapeutics and its next-generation RNA platform, we have an incredible opportunity to make CAR T-cell therapy more efficient and accessible to more patients,' said Lynelle B. Hoch, president, Cell Therapy Organization, BMS.



