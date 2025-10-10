

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The mood in global financial markets is largely cautious on Friday amid a lack of fresh U.S. data due to the government shutdown, and lingering political uncertainty in France, concerns about the potential impact of tariffs.



Asian markets closed mostly lower, with Chinese stocks falling amid rising trade tensions with the United States.



Concerns over a potential bubble in AI-linked tech space appear to be weighing as well on investor sentiment.



U.S. index futures are up slightly, and the six-currency Dollar Index is down marginally.



In commodities, brent crude and WTI crude are showing weakness, while the yellow metal has gained on safe-haven bets.



Cryptocurrencies are losing ground.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA Futures at 46,641.00 (up 0.1%) S&P Futures at 6,785.25 (up 0.09%) Nasdaq Futures at 25,311.50 (up 0.09%)



UK's FTSE 100 at 9,509.90 (up 0.01%) Germany's DAX at 24,606.11 (down 0.19%) France's CAC 40 at 8,043.94 up (0.03%) Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,625.35 (down slightly) Japan's Nikkei 225 at 48,580.44 (up 1.77%) Australia's S&P/ASX 200 at 8,958.30 (down 0.13%) Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,290.32 (down 1.73%) Shanghai Composite Index at 3,897.03 (down 0.94%)



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1572 (up 0.07%) GBP/USD at 1.3275 (down 0.22%) USD/JPY at 152.70 (down 0.24%) AUD/USD at 0.6552 (down 0.06%) USD/CAD at 1.4016 (down 0.03%) Dollar Index at 99.12 (down 0.17%)



10-year Government bond yields:



U.S. at 4.1120% (up 0.0320) Germany at 2.6771% (down 0.0269) France at 3.4930% (down 0.0334) UK at 4.7150 (down 0.034) Japan at 1.6960 (up 0.0007)



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $65.91 (down 0.33%) Crude WTI (Nov) at $60.70 (down 1.32%) Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,011.50 (up 0.98%)



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $121,548.15 (down 0.58%) Ethereum at $4,338.54 (down 0.54%) XRP at $2.8177 (up 0.04%) BNB at $1,265.16 (down 1.77%) Solana at $220.70 (down 1.01%)



