10.10.2025 / 14:23 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Rigsave Fund SICAV

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Mr. First name: Giovanni Last name(s): Gervasi Position: member of the investment committee, portfolio manager and investment advisor at Rigsave Capital Ltd

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Rigsave S.p.A.

b) LEI

984500144H84C0CA7J16

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: IT0005526295

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 3.70 EUR 11,121.59 EUR 3.70 EUR 2,224.33 EUR 3.70 EUR 2,224.31 EUR 3.70 EUR 1,534.78 EUR 3.70 EUR 556.08 EUR 3.69 EUR 317.96 EUR 3.69 EUR 184.85 EUR 3.69 EUR 1,848.42 EUR 3.70 EUR 92.61 EUR 3.69 EUR 184.71 EUR 3.70 EUR 92.61 EUR 3.69 EUR 6,612.66 EUR 3.62 EUR 181.21 EUR 3.63 EUR 5,887.33 EUR 3.63 EUR 36.34 EUR 3.62 EUR 181.21 EUR 3.63 EUR 90.85 EUR 3.62 EUR 181.21 EUR 3.63 EUR 90.86 EUR 3.52 EUR 4,508.86 EUR 3.54 EUR 88.50 EUR 3.53 EUR 176.50 EUR 3.53 EUR 105.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 3.6617 EUR 38,523.2800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

10/10/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





