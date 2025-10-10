Hiab Corporation: Hiab's January-September 2025 interim report to be published on Friday, 24 October 2025

HIAB CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 10 OCTOBER 2025 AT 3:30 PM (EEST)

Hiab's January-September 2025 interim report to be published on Friday, 24 October 2025

Hiab Corporation will publish its January-September 2025 interim report on Friday, 24 October 2025 at approximately 8:00 a.m. EEST. The report will be available at www.hiabgroup.comafter publication.

A live international telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the publishing day at 10:00 a.m. EEST. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by President and CEO Scott Phillips and CFO Mikko Puolakka. The presentation material will be available at www.hiabgroup.comby the latest 9:30 a.m. EEST.

To ask questions during the conference, please register via the following link: https://events.inderes.com/hiab/q3-2025/dial-in. After the registration, the conference phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference will be provided.

The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at https://hiab.events.inderes.com/q3-2025. A link to the recording of the event will be published on Hiab's website later during the day.

Please note that by dialling into the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.

For further information, please contact:

Oscar Törnwall, IR Manager, Tel. +358 40 7050 894, oscar.tornwall(at)hiab.com

Hiab

