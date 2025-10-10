

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation eased as initially estimated in September to the lowest level in three months, the latest data from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 2.4 percent annually in September, slower than the 2.8 percent increase in August. That was in line with the flash data published on September 30.



The annual price growth in unprocessed products remained stable at 7.0 percent, pausing seven months of consecutive rises. Data showed that costs for energy products rebounded 0.3 percent versus a 0.2 percent decrease in August.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food products, core inflation softened to 2.0 percent from 2.4 percent, as estimated.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.9 percent in September after falling 0.2 percent in the previous month, confirming the flash data.



EU-harmonized inflation stood at 1.9 percent, down from 2.5 percent in August. Monthly, the HICP showed an increase of 1.0 percent.



Another official data showed that Portugal's foreign trade gap widened to EUR 2.98 billion from EUR 2.67 billion in the corresponding month last year as exports fell 1.3 percent amid a 3.1 percent growth in imports.



