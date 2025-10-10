Anzeige
Freitag, 10.10.2025
10.10.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Alliance Laundry Pops Nearly 13% in Trading Debut

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 10th

  • Equities are little changed Friday morning after the S&P 500 pulled back from a fresh intraday record on Thursday. The large cap index took a breather as the government shutdown continued.
  • Despite the shutdown and reports of a shortage of air traffic controllers, the CEO of NYSE-listed Delta, Ed Bastian, said he hasn't seen "any impact at all." Shares of Delta ended the session up more than 4%.
  • Alliance Laundry, which celebrates its IPO on the NYSE yesterday, popped nearly 13% in its debut. The company raised $826 million in its IPO and trades under the ticker symbol ALH.

Opening Bell
Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE: PXED) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell
Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) celebrates its 30th anniversary of listing

NYSE Logo

