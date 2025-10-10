

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - FIS (FIS) issued a regulatory update on its acquisition of Global Payment's Issuer Solutions business. In the normal course of the UK Competition and Market Authority's review of the transaction, the company identified additional information that it will be providing to the CMA, resulting in a need to refile the UK Merger Notice.



FIS does not expect this to impact the projected transaction closing timeline of the first half of 2026.



FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses, and developers.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News