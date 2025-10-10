

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Metro Inc. (MRU.TO), Friday announced that the mechanical issue, which interrupted its store operations on September 12, 2025, will have a net after tax financial impact of $22 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.



The issue, caused due to a mechanical issue in the refrigeration system, will be solved in the coming weeks, after which operations will gradually resume.



Meanwhile, the company continues to execute its contingency plan to ensure the replenishment of its stores.



Thursday, Metro's stock closed at C$ 92.38, up 0.22 percent on the Toronto.



