SAAB AB: Saab and the Swedish Armed Forces extend Gripen maintenance contract

Saab and the Swedish Armed Forces have today extended an existing contract and Saab has received an order for support- and maintenance services for Gripen C/D and E. The order value is approximately SEK 4 billion and deliveries will take place 2026 to 2027. The contract also includes options for the Armed Forces to place additional orders for support and maintenance until 2029.

The contract includes technical system support, spare parts, repairs, training as well as additional service- and maintenance work required for Gripen's flight operations.

"This contract extension means that we will continue to ensure a very high availability for Gripen and deliver the support the Swedish Air Force needs to maintain a high level of readiness," says Lars Tossman, head of Saab's business area Aeronautics.

