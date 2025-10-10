

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's industrial production decreased at the steepest pace in nearly one-and-a-half years in August, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



Industrial production fell 6.3 percent year-on-year in August, much faster than the 4.6 percent increase in July. Moreover, this was the sharpest contraction since March 2024.



The downturn was primarily attributed to weakened performance in the vast majority of industrial sectors, the agency said.



Electricity and gas supply production alone tumbled by 17.4 percent from last year, and the manufacture of machinery showed a decline of 16.4 percent. Data showed that production of textiles and leather was 23.5 percent lower.



Month-on-month, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent in August.



