Dow Inc.: Dow Honored With Four Wins in 2025 BIG Sustainability Awards

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / Dow received distinction in the 2025 BIG Sustainability Awards, securing wins in four different categories as well as four Dow products being named as finalists. BIG Sustainability Awards recognize entries from both for-profit and non-profit organizations, showcasing global dedication to environmental responsibility and innovation. Dow leads in this global sustainability recognition, with more wins and finalists than any other organization since the program's inception.

Dow leaders honored with BIG Sustainability Awards:

Sustainability Starter (Early in career - less than 5 years) was awarded to Pratibha Mahale, associate research scientist, Dow Coating Materials. Juan Callejas, senior R&D TS&D leader, Dow Coating Materials commented on Pratibha's contributions, "Pratibha distinguishes herself in the coatings industry through her exceptional ability to integrate cutting-edge science with purpose-driven innovation. In just a few years, she has made significant contributions to the development of high-performance, bio-based binder technologies made without fluoro-containing substances - overcoming long-standing technical barriers and reshaping industry standards. Her work not only advances environmental goals but also brings tangible benefits to communities through real-world application and outreach."

Sustainability Champion (Non-executive) was awarded to Isabel Arroyo, senior research scientist, P&SP TS&D. Eduardo Alvarez, associate R&D/TS&D director, Flexible Packaging Envelope, EMEA P&SP TS&D remarked on Isabel's successes, "What sets Isabel apart in the packaging industry is her unique ability to fuse scientific excellence with innovative solutions, all while maintaining a steadfast commitment to sustainability. With three decades of experience, she has been at the forefront of developing high-performance recycled materials, notably leading the creation of REVOLOOP recycled plastic resins. Isabel has adeptly addressed challenging issues like contamination and gel control, implementing practical solutions that have substantially impacted the market."

Dow technologies honored with BIG Sustainability Awards:

PORTO X Athlete Recovery Sandal powered by REVOLOOP recycled plastics resins was recognized as a Sustainability Product of the Year. In 2024, Dow announced an exciting collaboration with Porto Indonesia Sejahtera, a leading Indonesian consumer brand specializing in recovery footwear. Porto was the first in Asia to incorporate REVOLOOP post-consumer recycled (PCR) polyethylene resins by Dow into their premium sandal and flip-flop lines. These resins reduce reliance on virgin plastics and give used plastics a second life-supporting both circularity and carbon reduction goals. Learn more here.

Dow's Track and Trace Digital Platform was recognized as a Sustainability Service of the Year. Unveiled at Chinaplas 2025, Dow's Track and Trace Digital platform revolutionizes plastics recycling with AI and smart labelling. Developed with recycling company Lovere and auto-care brand Delian, it enables full traceability of Dow REVOLOOP post-consumer recycled resins-from consumer drop-off to brand owner packaging. The system captures data at every stage: smart bin collection, QR-coded waste transport, automated sorting, pellet production, and final product labelling. This transparency empowers consumers and businesses, reduces virgin plastic use, and supports circular economy goals. The platform addresses critical industry gaps in data sharing and consumer awareness, making recycling more accountable and impactful.

Several Dow technologies were also recognized as finalists, including: DOWSIL 213S Additive, Dow Formulation-Level PCF Calculator for Coatings: Empowering Data-Driven Sustainability in Coatings, PARALOID EXL-2691J Impact Modifier, and UCARSOL Solvents.

