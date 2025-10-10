Preeminent SOL Treasury Vehicle, Solana Company (NASDAQ:HSDT), Adds Coinbase, BitGo, and Anchorage Digital as Custodians

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solana Company, (NASDAQ:HSDT or "the Company"), formerly Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., today announced it has entered into agreements with Coinbase, BitGo and Anchorage Digital to serve as custodians as it continues amassing SOL, the native asset of the Solana Network, as part of its digital assets treasury strategy.

"As HSDT continues to operate as the preeminent SOL-focused treasury, establishing relationships with leading custodians like Coinbase, BitGo, and Anchorage Digital reflects our disciplined and scalable approach to maximizing shareholder value," said Cosmo Jiang, General Partner at Pantera Capital and Board Observer at HSDT. "This custody framework significantly strengthens the foundation for HSDT's strategy."

"These custodial relationships strengthen HSDT's ability to support the Solana ecosystem at scale and advance our vision of building a long-term cornerstone for the leading blockchain network," said Joseph Chee, Executive Chairman of HSDT and Chairman of Summer Capital. "We are committed to the highest standards of institutional security and transparency while maximizing SOL per share."

Solana has historically been the fastest-growing blockchain, leading the industry in transaction revenue and processing more than 3,500 transactions per second [1]. The network is also the most widely adopted, with an average of about 3.7 million daily active wallets and surpassing 23 billion transactions year-to-date [2]. SOL is financially productive by design, offering a ~7% native staking yield, whereas assets like BTC are non-yield-bearing. As an independent treasury company, HSDT's mission is to support the growth and security of tokenized networks by serving as a long-term holder of $SOL, in addition to continuing the development of its neurotech and medical device operations.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This press release also includes express and implied forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations, estimates, opinions and beliefs that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "endeavors," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "should" and "objective" and the negative and variations of such words and similar words. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and, by their nature, involve numerous assumptions and uncertainties. Nothing set forth herein should be regarded as a representation, warranty or prediction that we will achieve or are likely to achieve any particular future result. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including the risk that we may fail to realize the anticipated benefits of the private placement, including the ability of the Company to execute on its digital asset treasury strategy, as well as risks related to economic conditions, fluctuations in the market price of SOL, and the evolving regulatory environment, as well as other factors. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

About Solana Company

Solana Company (Nasdaq: HSDT) is a listed digital asset treasury dedicated to acquiring Solana (SOL), created in partnership with Pantera and Summer Capital. Focused on maximizing SOL per share by leveraging capital markets opportunities and onchain activity, Solana Company offers public market investors optimal exposure to Solana's secular growth.

Media Contact

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. investorrelations@heliusmedical.com Pantera Capital Management LP ir@panteracapital.com press@panteracapital.com Summer Capital Limited pr@summer-cap.com