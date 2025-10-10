Anzeige
Freitag, 10.10.2025
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.10.2025 15:06 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amber Grid and EEX have completed the transfer of GET Baltic's operations

European Energy Exchange AG (EEX) and Lithuania's gas transmission system operator Amber Grid have completed the strategic process launched in 2023 to transfer GET Baltic's shares to the partner that won the international public tender.

In the first stage in 2023, upon approval by the Amber Grid Board and General Meeting of Shareholders and after assessing GET Baltic's financial results, 66 % of the shares were sold for €6.5 million. The deal for the remaining 34 % of shares is now valued at €3.8 million.

GET Baltic is a licensed natural gas market operator with registered data reporting entity status (RRM) granted by ACER. On 9 September 2025, it launched EEX gas trading activities in the Baltic States and Finland.

More information:

Egle Krasauskiene

Head of Communications

+37063706011
E.Krasauskiene@ambergrid.lt


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
