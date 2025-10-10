

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales growth moderated for the third straight month in August, though it remained sharp, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Friday.



The volume of retail sales climbed 12.2 percent on a yearly basis in August, slower than the 13.3 percent surge in July..



Sales of food, drinks, and tobacco grew at a slower pace of 9.6 percent versus a 14.2 percent increase in July.



Meanwhile, the annual sales growth in non-food products, except automotive fuel, accelerated slightly to 14.1 percent from 13.8 percent. Data showed that automotive fuel sales grew at a stable pace of 9.0 percent.



During August, online sales growth slowed to 4.7 percent from 5.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rebounded 0.9 percent in August versus a 0.1 percent drop in July.



