Datavault AI Inc.: Datavault AI Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Datavault AI Inc. (Nasdaq: DVLT), a leader in secure data tokenization and Web 3.0 innovations, today announced that it has received official notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") confirming that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) relating to the minimum bid price requirement for its common stock.

According to Nasdaq's notice, Datavault AI's common stock maintained a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for ten consecutive trading days, from September 26, 2025 to October 9, 2025. As a result, Nasdaq has determined that Datavault AI has satisfactorily met the requirements to continue its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. No further actions are required by the Company in connection with this matter.

Datavault AI initially disclosed on May 6, 2025, that it had received notification from Nasdaq regarding a deficiency in meeting the continued listing standards. The successful resolution of this issue underscores Datavault AI's commitment to maintaining its listing status and delivering value to shareholders.

"We appreciate the support and confidence of our investors as we continue to execute our business strategy and advance our innovative technology solutions," said [CEO Name], Chief Executive Officer of Datavault AI. "Regaining compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements is an important milestone for the Company and reflects our ongoing dedication to operational excellence and shareholder value."

For additional information, please visit www.dvlt.ai

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI (Nasdaq: DVLT) is at the forefront of AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization. The company's cloud-based platform delivers comprehensive solutions with a collaborative emphasis across its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO®, and Sumerian® patented technologies, along with industry-leading foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies, including IP for audio timing, synchronization, and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division harnesses high-performance computing to offer solutions for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform serves diverse industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy, and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins and licensing of name, image, and likeness (NIL) by securely linking physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, promoting responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is fully customizable, featuring AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integrations, detailed analytics, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR. Learn more at www.dvlt.ai.

