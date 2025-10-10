DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 10-Oct-2025 / 16:59 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 28 August 2025 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 10/10/2025 Number of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 3,110 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 606.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 606.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 606.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,391,365 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,984,880 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 32,406,485. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

10 October 2025

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 10 October 2025

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 606.0000 3,110

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 101 606.00 14:51:03 00077397437TRLO0 XLON 101 606.00 14:57:14 00077397789TRLO0 XLON 101 606.00 15:03:15 00077398112TRLO0 XLON 101 606.00 15:09:04 00077398278TRLO0 XLON 101 606.00 15:14:53 00077398554TRLO0 XLON 126 606.00 15:37:05 00077399476TRLO0 XLON 101 606.00 15:42:26 00077399604TRLO0 XLON 36 606.00 15:43:15 00077399647TRLO0 XLON 101 606.00 15:47:44 00077399774TRLO0 XLON 101 606.00 15:52:57 00077399928TRLO0 XLON 101 606.00 15:58:07 00077400338TRLO0 XLON 101 606.00 16:03:16 00077401859TRLO0 XLON 101 606.00 16:08:15 00077402545TRLO0 XLON 101 606.00 16:13:14 00077402967TRLO0 XLON 101 606.00 16:18:19 00077403361TRLO0 XLON 209 606.00 16:19:30 00077403519TRLO0 XLON 40 606.00 16:22:33 00077403999TRLO0 XLON 119 606.00 16:28:00 00077404581TRLO0 XLON 114 606.00 16:28:14 00077404623TRLO0 XLON 263 606.00 16:28:53 00077404741TRLO0 XLON 41 606.00 16:29:46 00077404866TRLO0 XLON 10 606.00 16:29:46 00077404867TRLO0 XLON 128 606.00 16:29:52 00077404873TRLO0 XLON 132 606.00 16:35:23 00077405143TRLO0 XLON 132 606.00 16:35:23 00077405142TRLO0 XLON 133 606.00 16:35:23 00077405141TRLO0 XLON 314 606.00 16:35:23 00077405140TRLO0 XLON

