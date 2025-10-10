TOKYO, Oct 10, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501, "Hitachi") has been working to improve productivity through AI utilization, software modernization, and enhanced customer service under its strategic alliance with Google Cloud. Now expanding into the OT (Operational Technology) domain, Hitachi will develop and utilize AI agents to accelerate operational transformation for frontline workers in social infrastructure sectors such as energy, railways, and manufacturing lines.Gemini, a multimodal AI, is designed to simultaneously understand and process various formats-text, images, audio, and video-making it highly compatible with frontline tasks that require accurate handling of physical information such as products and equipment. By utilizing Gemini Enterprise, even users without specialized knowledge can create AI agents to execute specific tasks via no-code interfaces, streamlining workflows.Hitachi has established the "Agent Factory" as its AI agent development environment. By leveraging Google Cloud technology, Hitachi will enhance this environment to enable simpler and faster development of AI agents tailored to specific on-site tasks and applications.This can be achieved by leveraging Google Cloud's advanced AI technologies together with Hitachi's deep domain knowledge and data governance expertise cultivated over many years. Even complex on-site processes and highly confidential data can be safely utilized, making it easier to apply AI to frontline workers' tasks-an area where AI adoption has traditionally been challenging. Notably, applying Gemini to frontline operations represents a highly advanced initiative.Going forward, Hitachi will adopt a "Customer Zero" approach, focusing first on internal implementation. The company will work to create a variety of use cases within the Hitachi Group using Google Cloud, while also promoting the democratization of AI agents-empowering employees to develop solutions themselves using no-code tools, based on the expertise gained through these efforts. In particular, Hitachi's subsidiary, GlobalLogic Inc. ("GlobalLogic"), is a key global partner of Google Cloud and a launch partner for Gemini Enterprise, actively driving the deployment and adoption of Gemini Enterprise both internally and externally. Hitachi will accelerate value creation by integrating GlobalLogic's technology and expertise. Through the democratization of AI agents, Hitachi aims to foster an environment where new ideas for technology and operational improvements can emerge from the ground up. Hitachi will then offer these proven outcomes and field-driven innovations to customers facing similar challenges, contributing to the enhanced sustainability and safety of social infrastructure.For more details, please visit: https://www.hitachi.com/New/cnews/month/2025/10/251010a.pdfSource: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.