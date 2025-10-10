Article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers

Regulatory News:

Theraclion (Paris:ALTHE):

Place de cotation: Euronext Growth Paris

Éligible PEA PME

Code ISIN: FR0010120402

Site Internet: www.theraclion.com

Voting rights :

Date Total number of shares

of Theraclion (3) Total number of

theoretical voting

rights of Theraclion (1) Total number of real voting rights

of Theraclion (2) 30/09/2025 58 081 079 72 881 292 72 139 083

Theoretical voting rights are calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares stripped of voting rights, in accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF's General Regulations. Actual voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights exercisable at the Annual General Meeting. They are calculated on the basis of the total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares less shares stripped of voting rights. Of which 10 677 175 shares from the conversion of Convertible Bonds (OCA) subscribed during the issues of February 20, and March 26, 2025 and 346,620 shares resulting from the subscription of warrants (BSA) issued on June 15, 2023.

About Theraclion

Theraclion is a French MedTech company committed to developing a non-invasive alternative to surgery through the innovative use of focused ultrasound. High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) does not require incisions or an operating room, leaves no scars, and enables patients to return to their daily activities immediately. The HIFU treatment method concentrates therapeutic ultrasounds on an internal focal point from outside the body.

Theraclion develops the HIFU, CE-marked, platform for varicose veins treatment SONOVEIN, which has the potential to replace millions of surgical procedures every year. In the United States, SONOVEIN is an investigational device limited to investigational use; it is not available for sale in the U.S.

Based in Malakoff (Paris), the Theraclion team is made up of some 30 people, most of them involved in technological and clinical development.

For more information, please visit www.theraclion.com and follow the LinkedInaccount.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251010373828/en/

Contacts:

Theraclion contact

Martin Deterre

Chief Executive Officer

contact@theraclion.com