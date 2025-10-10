AMG Critical Materials N.V. Announces Sale of Graphit Kropfmühl GmbH to Asbury Carbons

Amsterdam, 10 October 2025(Regulated Information) --- AMG Critical Materials N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") and Asbury Carbons Inc. ("Asbury Carbons") are pleased to announce the signing of a definitive agreement for AMG to sell Graphit Kropfmühl GmbH ("GK") to Asbury Carbons, a portfolio company of Mill Rock Capital. The transaction reflects an enterprise value of $65 million.

GK operates its own graphite mine at its headquarters in Kropfmühl, Germany, and holds a majority stake in a graphite mine in Sri Lanka. Asbury Carbons will assume all GK operations, including approximately 350 employees. For the twelve months ended August 2025, GK generated $65 million in revenue.

With this transaction, AMG completes its exit from the natural graphite business.

"The sale of GK highlights AMG's commitment to proactive portfolio management," said Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of AMG Critical Materials. "Natural graphite remains an attractive business, but we have not been able to establish GK as a leading supplier to the battery anode market. We are confident that GK will find greater opportunities as part of Asbury Carbons' graphite portfolio. Meanwhile, AMG will use the proceeds from this transaction to strengthen its balance sheet and focus on its core growth businesses."

This transaction follows AMG's repurchase of the remaining 40% interest in GK from Alterna Capital Partners on March 12, 2025. The terms of that transaction remain unchanged: the purchase price may be settled by AMG in cash at the end of a three-year period or in AMG shares at any time within those three years, at AMG's discretion.

Headquartered in Asbury, New Jersey, Asbury Carbons is a global leader in carbon-based solutions serving industrial markets, employing more than 300 people across 10 production facilities in North America and Europe.

"This combination unites two market leaders in carbon solutions, together representing more than 250 years of history and expertise in the industry," said Gregg Jones, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Asbury Carbons. "We look forward to expanding our service, strengthening supply chain security and delivering new technologies and solutions to our customers worldwide."

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals, and AMG and Asbury Carbons expect the sale to close by year-end 2025.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release contains regulated information as defined in the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).

About AMG

AMG's mission is to provide critical materials and related process technologies to advance a less carbon-intensive world. To this end, AMG is focused on the production and development of energy storage materials such as lithium, vanadium, and tantalum. In addition, AMG's products include highly engineered systems to reduce CO 2 in aerospace engines, as well as critical materials addressing CO 2 reduction in a variety of other end use markets.

AMG's Lithium segment spans the lithium value chain, reducing the CO 2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG's Vanadium segment is the world's market leader in recycling vanadium from oil refining residues, spanning the Company's vanadium, titanium, and chrome businesses. AMG's Technologies segment is the established world market leader in advanced metallurgy and provides equipment engineering to the aerospace engine sector globally. It serves as the engineering home for the Company's fast-growing LIVA batteries, NewMOX SAS formed to span the nuclear fuel market, and spans AMG's mineral processing operations in graphite, antimony, and silicon metal.

With approximately 3,600 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, and Sri Lanka, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan).

For further information, please contact:

AMG Critical Materials N.V.+49 176 1000 73 14

Thomas Swoboda

tswoboda@amg-nv.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are "forward looking." Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG's plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG's competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG's business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based.

