Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2025) - Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (TSX: ELEF) (OTCQB: SILEF) (FSE: 1P2) ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephanie Lee as its Vice President Legal, effective October 10, 2025.

Ms. Lee is a Canadian-qualified lawyer with eight years of experience in corporate finance, securities and corporate governance with a primary focus on clients in the mining and natural resources sector. She joins Silver Elephant from private practice at a national law firm, where she advised public and private issuers on financings, disclosure, mergers and acquisitions and regulatory compliance.

In her new role, Ms. Lee will oversee the Company's legal affairs and provide strategic counsel to support its operations and growth initiatives across its project portfolio.

The Company also announces that Alex Bayer will step down as the Company's Chief Legal Officer effective October 25, 2025. The Company thanks Mr. Bayer for his valuable contributions during his tenure with the Company. Mr. Bayer will remain available to the Company as a consultant.

