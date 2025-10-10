Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2025) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler Business Development Platform, today announced that due to ongoing postal service delays by Canada Post affecting the delivery of certain shareholder communications, the Company is relying on the temporary relief provided by the Canadian Securities Administrators under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-932 Temporary Exemption from requirements in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations and National Instrument 54-101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer to send certain proxy-related materials during a postal suspension (Blanket Order 51-932) (the "Blanket Order").

Access to Proxy-Related Materials

In accordance with the Blanket Order, the Company is providing access to the proxy-related materials electronically instead of by mail. Shareholders can access the following documents:

Notice of Meeting

Management Information Circular

Form of Proxy

All materials are available on the Company's website at https://pkk2025.webflow.io/ and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile.

Voting Instructions

Registered shareholders may vote by:

Internet: https://www.meeting-vote.com/login.do (Control number provided by transfer agent)

Email: Instructions provided on the Form of Proxy

At the Meeting: Online or in person, as applicable

Beneficial (non-registered) shareholders should follow the voting instructions provided by their brokerage firm or intermediary and ask to obtain their voting control number and the steps of how to vote, which could include internet voting, completing a form of proxy and emailing it, directing your broker over the phone on how you wish to vote or some other method as described by your brokerage house or depository company.

The Company has satisfied all of the conditions to rely on, and is relying on, the exemption provided by the Blanket Order from the requirement to send proxy-related materials to its shareholders.

Meeting Details

Meeting Date: November 6, 2025 Time: 10:00 a.m. (EST) Format: Hybrid Link: https://tinyurl.com/November-06 (meeting ID 257 886 052 202 5 and passcode 6nk2YG7T) Location: 645, Wellington Street, Suite 220, Montréal, QC H3C 1T2

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler Business Development Platform, a global platform where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

Follow Tenet Fintech Group Inc. on social media:

X: @Tenet_Fintech

Facebook: @Tenet

LinkedIn: Tenet

YouTube: Tenet Fintech

Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tenet to be materially different from the outlook or any future results, performance or achievements implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, holding company with significant operations in China; general economic and business conditions, including factors impacting the Company's business in China such as pandemics and COVID-19; legislative and/or regulatory developments; Global Financial conditions, repatriation of profits or transfer of funds from China to Canada, operations in foreign jurisdictions and possible exposure to corruption, bribery or civil unrest; actions by regulators; uncertainties of investigations, proceedings or other types of claims and litigation; timing and completion of capital programs; liquidity and capital resources, negative operating cash flow and additional funding, dilution from further financing; financial performance and timing of capital; and other risks detailed from time to time in reports filed by Tenet with securities regulators in Canada. Reference should also be made to Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) in Tenet's annual and interim reports, Annual Information Form, filed with Canadian securities regulators and available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) under Tenet's profile at www.sedarplus.ca, for a description of major risk factors relating to Tenet. Although Tenet has attempted to identify certain factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event the Company does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270034

SOURCE: Tenet Fintech Group Inc.