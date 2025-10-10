

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hawaii has been ranked among the leading states in the U.S. for mental health, according to the 2025 State of Mental Health in America report by Mental Health America.



The annual report evaluates states on 17 measures of mental health prevalence and access to care, highlighting Hawaii's strengths in affordability, youth well-being, and access to providers.



The state ranked No. 1 nationally for the affordability of mental health care and No. 5 for youth flourishing, with a high percentage of adolescents reporting positive mental health. Hawaii also placed No. 8 for uninsured adults with mental illness, reflecting ongoing efforts to expand coverage and connect residents with care.



Dr. Kenneth Fink, Director of the Hawaii Department of Health, said the recognition reflects community progress in expanding access and supporting youth, but emphasized that more work is needed to ensure timely and equitable mental health care for all residents.



The report also highlighted areas for improvement. Hawaii ranked No. 30 for youth preventive health visits, with nearly three in 10 adolescents missing annual check-ups, and No. 37 for identifying students with emotional disturbances for specialized education programs, suggesting gaps in school-based mental health supports.



Tia L. Roberts Hartsock, director of the Office of Wellness and Resilience, noted that while the state's high rankings are encouraging, preventive care and school supports remain critical. She reaffirmed Hawai?i's commitment to working with schools, families, and communities to ensure all children receive appropriate screenings and services.



Nationally, the report found that nearly one in four adults experienced mental illness in 2024, and over 5 million lacked health insurance, while youth mental health showed improvement, but millions still face challenges.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News