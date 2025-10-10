

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Short, intentional bursts of physical activity, termed 'exercise snacks,' can meaningfully improve heart and muscle fitness, especially in individuals who don't regularly exercise, according to new research published in BMJ Sports Medicine.



The study, led by Miguel Ángel Rodríguez of the University of Oviedo, analyzed seven clinical trials involving more than 400 inactive adults aged 18 to 80, with approximately 70 percent of the participants being women. Participants performed brief bouts of vigorous exercise lasting under five minutes, at least twice a day, three times a week, for four to twelve weeks.



Findings showed that adults under 65 saw significant improvements in cardiorespiratory fitness, while those 65 and older improved muscular endurance. Compliance was high, with about 91 percent of adults and 83 percent of older participants sticking to their routines.



Rodríguez said the greatest benefits appeared when previously inactive people began moving even a little, noting that short, deliberate efforts such as stair climbing or tai chi could effectively enhance fitness.



Although the research didn't find significant changes in cardiometabolic health markers like blood pressure, body composition, or lipid levels, possibly due to differences in study methods, experts say the cardiovascular improvements alone are notable.



Carol Ewing Garber of Columbia University noted that even small, regular bouts of movement can make everyday activities easier, encouraging people to find 'five-minute bouts of time' for quick walks or stair climbs.



Dr. Tamanna Singh of the Cleveland Clinic added that these short workouts initiate cellular changes that improve oxygen delivery, endurance, and energy capacity, laying a foundation for more intensive routines.



Experts agree that while brief workouts aren't a replacement for longer sessions, they're a powerful way to get started and stay consistent.



