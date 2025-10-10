Executives at IonQ and ID Quantique to address the future of quantum-safe infrastructure and cloud platforms at one of the world's largest tech events

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leading quantum company, today announced its participation in GITEX Global 2025, one of the world's largest and most influential technology exhibitions, taking place October 13-17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. IonQ executives and partners will highlight advancements in quantum computing, secure infrastructure, and commercial applications that are accelerating enterprise adoption of quantum technologies.

Rima Alameddine, Chief Revenue Officer at IonQ, will speak on the panel "Cracking the Quantum Code: How to Build a Profitable Business in the Quantum Economy," on October 14, in Hall 10, AI stage. This session will convene global quantum leaders to discuss the path from breakthrough science to viable commercial success, including how to unlock investment, scale quantum solutions, and deliver near-term value across sectors.

Grégoire Ribordy, Co-founder and CEO at ID Quantique, an IonQ company, will also speak on October 16 during the panel "Establishing Quantum-Safe Infrastructure and PaaS Models." During this session, Ribordy will outline the role of quantum-safe communication and platform integration in protecting global IT systems.

Held annually in Dubai, GITEX brings together over 6,800 technology enterprises and 2,000 startups from across the globe. This year's event is anticipated to highlight significant updates across biotech, physical AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, and data centers.

IonQ's presence at GITEX [Hall 1, H1-50] follows a year of rapid global momentum, including strategic partnerships across Europe and Asia with organizations like QuantumBasel, Einride, Emergence Quantum, and KISTI, along with the recent acquisitions of ID Quantique and Oxford Ionics.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] is a leading quantum company delivering solutions to solve the world's most complex problems. IonQ's current generation quantum computers, IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise, are the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems that have been helping customers and partners such as Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve 20x performance results.

The company is accelerating its technology roadmap and intends to deliver the world's most powerful quantum computers with 2 million qubits by 2030 to accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. IonQ's advancements in quantum networking and sensing also position the company as a leader in building the quantum internet.

The company's innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Fortune Future 50, Newsweek's 2025 Excellence Index 1000, Forbes' 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list, and Built In's 2025 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Washington DC and Seattle, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

