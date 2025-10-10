Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 10 octobre/October 2025) - York Harbour Metals Inc. (YORK) has announced a name and symbol change to Naughty Ventures Corp. (BAD).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on October 14, 2025.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on October 10, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

York Harbour Metals Inc. (YORK) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Naughty Ventures Corp. (BAD).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et symbole, et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 14 octobre 2025.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 10 octobre 2025. Les négociants sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date Effective: Le 14 OCT 2025 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole: YORK New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole: BAD New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP: 63906L 10 6 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN: CA 63906L 10 6 7 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 98664A108/CA98664A1084

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)