

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Long prescribed for moderate to severe pain, the synthetic opioid Tramadol is now under increased scrutiny after a significant study revealed that its possible negative effects might outweigh its small advantages for chronic pain sufferers.



The Danish study, which was published in BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine, examined 19 clinical trials with over 6,500 participants. According to the results, tramadol only provided a 'slight' alleviation of chronic pain, and even that was insufficient to provide patients with what they would perceive as significant relief.



Lead author Dr. Janus Jakobsen of the University of Southern Denmark stated, 'The benefits of tramadol are uncertain, while the evidence of harm continues to grow.'



Researchers discovered that tramadol users were more likely to experience more serious side effects like heart issues and abnormal tissue growths, as well as side effects like nausea, dizziness, constipation, and drowsiness. Tramadol can cause dependence and long-term adverse effects even though it is promoted as a 'safer' opioid.



According to pain experts, the study supports what many people have already noticed in clinical practice: opioids, such as tramadol, are not the most effective treatment for chronic pain.



Rather, non-opioid alternatives like physical therapy, anti-inflammatory drugs, meditation, and dietary changes are becoming more and more popular among physicians.



According to Columbia University's Dr. Jason Chang, 'Tramadol is not a magic bullet.' 'It should be prescribed carefully and for limited use, but it can help some patients in the short term.'



Experts agree that using tramadol responsibly and only when absolutely necessary is the goal, not just outright banning it.



