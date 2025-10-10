Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2025) - Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQB: NUMIF) ("Numinus" or the "Company"), a mental health care company focused on innovative behavioral health treatments with a focus on safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, announces that Davidson & Company LLP ("Davidson") has resigned as the Company's independent auditor of its own initiative, and that MNP LLP ("MNP") has been engaged as the Company's new independent auditor. Regardless of the change, the audit of the Company's financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2025, is on track to be completed by MNP by the end of November 2025.

The reports of Davidson for all financial years for which it acted as auditor (i.e. for the years ended August 31, 2024, August 31, 2023, August 31, 2022, August 31, 2021 and August 31, 2020) did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion, nor were they qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles. There were no reportable events (as defined in National Instrument 51-102) in connection with the service of Davidson as auditor of the Company.

The change of independent auditor for the Company has been considered and approved by its Audit Committee and its Board of Directors.

The Company continues to be in the process of lifting the foregoing cease trade order and relisting on another reputable exchange.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269993

SOURCE: Numinus Wellness Inc.