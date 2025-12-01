Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF) ("Numinus" or the "Company"), a mental health care company focused on innovative behavioral health treatments with a focus on safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is providing a corporate update.

Change of auditors

On October 10, 2025, the Company announced that Davidson & Company LLP ("Davidson") had resigned as the Company's independent auditor of its own initiative, and that MNP LLP ("MNP") had engaged as the Company's new independent auditor. On October 30, 2025, the company was notified of MNP's resignation as the Company's independent auditor of its own initiative, and that Horizon Assurance LLP ("Horizon") was engaged as the Company's new independent auditor. The change of independent auditor for the Company has been considered and approved by its Audit Committee and its Board of Directors.

At the time of MNP's resignation, MNP did not complete an audit of the Company during its engagement and has not issued any opinions of the Company's financial statements.

Path to resumption of trading

The Company continues to work on the revocation of the cease trade order that is currently in force. An application for that revocation has been submitted to the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC"). The Company is working on addressing the comments and questions of the BCSC arising from its review of past financial and other disclosures by the Company and incorporating that feedback in future reporting, including the financial reporting for the year ended August 31, 2025. Upon completion of that process, the Company shall move forward with the completion of its required filings and intends to proceed with any remaining steps for lifting the cease trade order. Given this review by the BCSC, the timing of the Company's filings for the year ended August 31, 2025, is uncertain. An update will be provided when additional information is available.

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model - including psychedelic research and training - is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

