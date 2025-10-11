

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The greenback dropped to 1.1630 against the euro and 1.3370 against the pound, from an early high of 1.1556 and more than a 2-month high of 1.3261, respectively.



The greenback fell to a 2-day low of 0.7988 against the franc and a 3-day low of 151.10 against the yen, from an early high of 0.8070 and an 8-month high of 153.27, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 1.3976 against the loonie.



The currency may find support around 1.20 against the euro, 1.40 against the pound, 0.76 against the franc, 142.00 against the yen and 1.36 against the loonie.



