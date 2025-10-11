Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2025) - Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) (FSE: T23) ("Powermax" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Kyle Nazareth of Branson Corporate Services as its Chief Financial Officer effective October 10th, 2025.

Mr. Nazareth brings over a decade of experience in managing public companies, advising on capital market transactions, and providing financial stewardship. As the Chief Financial Officer of Toronto-based Branson Corporate Services he provides, on a fractional basis, strategic financial consulting, and financial compliance services at a high quality and cost-effectively. Mr. Nazareth brings a proven track record of success in providing extensive finance and capital markets expertise to his clients.

Mr. Nazareth succeeds Reena Sall, who has served as the Company's CFO since inception. The Board and management would like to take this opportunity to thank Ms. Sall for her role over the past few years.

The Company is also pleased to announce that its common shares (the "Common Shares") have commenced trading on the OTCQB market under the ticker symbol "PWMXF" as of October 9th, 2025. The OTC listing makes the Common Shares available to a large group of US investors. The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "PMAX".

"Listing Powermax to the OTCQB is a strong endorsement of the Company's positive momentum," said Paul Gorman, Powermax CEO. "Uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market represents another milestone for our Company and reflects our commitment to transparency, growth, and delivering long-term value to our shareholders. This achievement enhances our visibility with investors in the U.S. markets and supports our continued momentum as we move through 2025 and beyond.

Per ongoing compliance requirements and in accordance with OTCQB listing standards, Powermax will file periodic reports, disclosure, and the annual OTCQB certification. United States investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has appointed Independent Trading Group, Inc. ("ITG") as a market maker for its shares traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

ITG is a leading Canadian broker dealer, providing liquidity and execution services to clients around the world. As a market maker for Powermax, ITG will strive to enhance the liquidity of, and contribute to a fair and orderly market for Powermax's shares in accordance with the policies of the CSE by buying and selling Powermax's shares on the CSE as well as other alternative Canadian trading venues.

Paul Gorman, CEO of Powermax, commented, "ITG brings tremendous experience and commitment to outstanding client service, which we believe will help Powermax deliver the best possible trading experience for our investors. This is an important step forward for the Company and we are eager to work with ITG."

ITG is a wholly owned subsidiary of DVX Capital Markets. The contract with ITG is for a month by month period beginning October 14, 2025, with automatic monthly extensions thereafter for a monthly fee of CDN $5,500. ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation for its services. ITG and Powermax are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and, at the time of the agreement for ITG's services, to the knowledge of the Company, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

Independent Trading Group, Inc. is a Toronto based IIROC dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has engaged Euro Digital Media Ltd. ("Euro Digital") (address: 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, UK. WC2H 9JQ; email: info@eurodigitalmedia.co.uk) for marketing services for up to six months commencing on or about October 12th, 2024 , or until budget exhaustion, and that the term of the marketing services may be extended or shortened at the discretion of management depending on, amongst other things, the efficacy of the marketing services.

Euro Digital shall, as appropriate, create campaigns, ad groups, text ads, display ads, perform detailed keyword research, setup and manage remarketing campaigns, optimize keyword options, coordinate online advertisers and marketers corresponding to online marketing targets, create landing pages for ad campaigns and generally bring attention to the business of the Company. The promotional activity undertaken by Euro Digital will occur on a www.thestockreport.com landing page, and via Google ads and native advertising.

The Company will pay a fee of USD $500,000 (plus GST) to Euro Digital. The Company will not issue any securities to Euro Digital as compensation for its marketing services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Euro Digital (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company.

About Powermax Minerals Inc.

Powermax Minerals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element projects. The Company holds an option to acquire the Cameron REE Property, comprising three mineral claims totaling approximately 2,984 hectares in British Columbia. Powermax also optioned to acquire the Atikokan REE Property, consisting of 455 unpatented mining claims in NW Ontario. Powermax also owns a 100% interest in the Ogden Bear Lodge Project, in Crook County, Wyoming.

For more information, investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Powermax expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's engagement of Euro Digital and the scope and timing thereof, and the services to be provided thereunder. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by Powermax based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond Powermax's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Powermax does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270097

SOURCE: Powermax Minerals Inc.