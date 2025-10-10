Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 11.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Lithium Markt ist zurück - und Simon Clarke ist mit dabei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860150 | ISIN: US1910981026 | Ticker-Symbol: CC5
Tradegate
10.10.25 | 18:02
107,00 Euro
-0,93 % -1,00
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
106,00107,0011:44
107,00108,0010.10.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.10.2025 22:12 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the fourth quarter of 2025 of $0.25 per share on shares of the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock payable on November 7, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 24, 2025.

CONTACTS:
Brian K. Little (Media)Matt Blickley (Investors)
Vice President, Corporate CommunicationsExecutive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Officerand Chief Accounting Officer
(980) 378-5537(704) 557-4910
Brian.Little@cokeconsolidated.comMatt.Blickley@cokeconsolidated.com

About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.
Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. We make, sell and distribute beverages of The Coca-Cola Company, and other partner companies, in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia, to approximately 60 million consumers. For over 123 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. Our Purpose is to honor God in all we do, to serve others, to pursue excellence and to grow profitably.

More information about the Company is available at www.cokeconsolidated.com. Follow Coca-Cola Consolidated on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

-Enjoy Coca-Cola-


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.