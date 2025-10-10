Anzeige
Samstag, 11.10.2025
WKN: A40GZT | ISIN: GB00BQH8G337 | Ticker-Symbol: O5F
Tradegate
10.10.25 | 21:59
4,340 Euro
-0,91 % -0,040
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REZOLVE AI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REZOLVE AI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2704,39011:44
0,0000,00010.10.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.10.2025 23:36 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rezolve AI Ltd: Rezolve Ai PLC Announces Shareholder Transfer to a New Global Institutional Investor

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai PLC (NASDAQ: RZLV) ("Rezolve Ai" or the "Company") today announced that DBLP Sea Cow Limited, a shareholder associated with the estate of the late John Wagner and Rezolve Chairman and CEO Dan Wagner, has transferred 10.6 million ordinary shares of Rezolve Ai to a new leading global long-hold fundamentals-driven Institutional Investor.

This estate-related transaction was undertaken solely to settle administrative liabilities following Mr. John Wagner's passing and represents approximately 20% of the total holdings originally held by the estate. The estate, through DBLP Sea Cow Limited, continues to retain a significant long-term shareholding in Rezolve Ai.

Rezolve Ai Chairman and CEO Daniel M. Wagner commented:
"This transaction reflects a responsible and structured estate administration following my late father's passing. The family remains deeply committed to Rezolve Ai's success, and we are pleased to welcome a new world-class institutional investor to our shareholder base."

About Rezolve Ai
Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is a global leader in AI-driven commerce, providing retailers and brands with proprietary technology that powers search, personalization, checkout, and omni-channel engagement. Its solutions enable businesses to harness AI for smarter customer experiences and operational efficiency. With foundational partnerships with Microsoft, Google, and Tether, Rezolve Ai is positioned to drive innovation across the $30 trillion global retail market. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com.

Investor Contact
investors@rezolve.com

Media Contact
Rezolve Ai
Urmee Khan - Global Head of Communications
urmeekhan@rezolve.com
+44 7576 094 040


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
