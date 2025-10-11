Anzeige
Theon International PLC: THEON plans to acquire 9.8% stake in Exosens

PRESS RELEASE

Bloomberg(THEON:NA)/Reuters(THEON.AS)


11 October 2025 - Theon International Plchas entered into a de?nitive agreement with HLD Europe SCA, Invest Prince Henri SCA and Invest Gamma Sarl, investment companies belonging to Groupe HLD (HLD), to purchase a 9.8% stake in Exosens SA (EXOSENS) for a cash consideration of €268.7 million corresponding to €54.0 per share.

EXOSENS is a leading French company specializing in advanced electro-optical technologies, including light ampli?cation, detection and imaging systems. Following the completion of the transaction, THEON will become the second largest shareholder in EXOSENS, after Groupe HLD.

The closing of the transaction remains subject to regulatory noti?cations in a selected
number of countries, and is expected to take place in early Q1 2026.

In connection with the transaction, UBS Europe SE and Citibank Europe PLC have agreed to provide a bridge facility, which is intended to be re?nanced with a combination of debt and newly issued equity within existing shareholders' authorizations, to maintain a solid and ?exible capital structure.

UBS Europe SE acted as sole ?nancial advisor to THEON, while Clifford Chance provided legal advice.

Christian Hadjiminas, Founder and CEO of THEON, commented: "THEON and EXOSENS have been close commercial partners for years, having been awarded landmark contractsinEuropeand MiddleEast.THEONremainscommittedtomaintainingitslong- standing commercial relationship with EXOSENS, which remains governed by existing contractualarrangements."


For inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
Nikos Malesiotis
E-Mail: ir@theon.com
Tel: +30 210 6772290		Media Contact
Elli Michou
E-Mail: press@theon.com
Tel: +30 210 6728610

AboutTHEON GROUP

THEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal Imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 220,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 71 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ????? ????RNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam

Attachment

  • Press Release_Investment in Exosens_11102025_vFFF (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6cfcdd24-7fec-4094-8493-1a62abf6ec05)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
